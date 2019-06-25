Search for true owners of gardening gear and ornaments as police seize suspected stolen property

A police team is searching for the real owners of a host of gardening tools and more after seizing a large amount of kit in an inquiry.

Tuesday, 25 June, 2019, 19:08
This garden ornament is among those seized by police in Seaham, with the search on to find its original owner.

Police in Seaham and Easington say they have recently seized a number of items of property in relation to the recent shed and garage burglaries in the area.

They have asked anyone who can identify any of the property, which includes large strimmers and washers are asked to call Seaham Neighbourhood Police Team on 101.

Some of the items recovered by police as they carry out inquiries into a series of break-ins.

The property also includes a number of distinctive and large garden ornaments including a dragon, a fairy and an elephant.

These pieces have been found as part of police inquiries in East Durham.
Officers would like people to come forward if they think any of these items are theirs.