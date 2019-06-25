Search for true owners of gardening gear and ornaments as police seize suspected stolen property
A police team is searching for the real owners of a host of gardening tools and more after seizing a large amount of kit in an inquiry.
By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 25 June, 2019, 19:08
Police in Seaham and Easington say they have recently seized a number of items of property in relation to the recent shed and garage burglaries in the area.
They have asked anyone who can identify any of the property, which includes large strimmers and washers are asked to call Seaham Neighbourhood Police Team on 101.
The property also includes a number of distinctive and large garden ornaments including a dragon, a fairy and an elephant.