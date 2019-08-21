Search for truck driver who knocked down teenage boy after mounting footpath in public park
A teenage boy has been left with leg injuries after a flatbed truck drove through a park.
Durham Constabulary is appealing for witnesses to the incident which it has classified as dangerous driving.
Officers say it happened at 6am on Monday, August 19, at the parkland at the back of Ouston Primary School.
A spokesperson for Chester-le-Street Police said: “A white Transit-style flatbed van has left Penhill Close, Ouston, and driven along the pedestrian path through the park, before veering off the path, onto the grass, and colliding with a 14-year-old victim, running over his left foot and ankle.
“The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.”
The boy was taken to the University Hospital of North Durham, where it was found he had suffered soft tissue damage.
Anyone who can offer any information to help progress this investigation is urged to call 101, quoting incident number DHM-19082019-019.