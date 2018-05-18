Search for ring's rightful owner as part of theft investigation by police

A search has been set up to find the true owner of a distinctive ring linked to a police inquiry.

Officers in Sunderland have released two photographs in a bid to reunite a suspected stolen ring with its rightful owner.

The inside of the piece found by Northumbria Police during an investigation.

Northumbria Police believe the jewellery may have been stolen in the Houghton or Durham areas earlier this year and would like to trace the original owner or owners.

The item was recently recovered from a local pawnbroker.

Inquiries are ongoing into the alleged theft.

Police are now keen to return the jewellery to the person it belongs to and are asking for the public’s help.

If this jewellery belongs to you, or you know who it belongs to, please contact Northumbria Police on 101 and ask to speak to the Southern Neighbourhood Team or email 460@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, if you know anything about the ring, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.