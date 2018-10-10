Search for injured horse which was ridden away as police and RSPCA tried to seize animal

An appeal has been launched to find a horse after the injured animal was rode away as police and RSPCA officers tried to seize the animal.

Northumbria Police and the charity are appealing for help from people to trace an injured horse missing in Sunderland.



Last month, police received a report of concern from a member of the public about a horse in a field on Webley Road in Witherwack.



A police spokesman said: "The horse had been tethered in the field but had suffered a deep cut from its head collar.



"Officers attended along with the RSPCA but, when they tried to seize the horse, a man refused to let them take the animal, climbed onto the horse and made off.



"The man has since been spoken to by police and has refused to disclose the location of the animal.



"Now police and the RSPCA are appealing for help from the public to trace the horse in question to ensure it is safe and well.



"Inquiries are ongoing to see if any criminal offences have been committed under Section 18 of the Animal Welfare Act."



If you know the whereabouts of the animal then call police on 101 quoting log 605 29/08/18 or email the officer in charge of the case via 3070@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.