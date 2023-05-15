Search for body of missing Sunderland solder Robert Nairac continues, 46 years after his death

Today (May 15) marks the 46th anniversary of the murder of Capt Robert Nairac, at the height of the Trouble in Northern Ireland.

The Grenadier Guard, who was brought up in Thornhill Gardens, Ashbrooke, was kidnapped from a staunchly Catholic pub in the early hours of May 15, 1977, and executed by the IRA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six convictions

Lead investigator Geoff Knupfer

He reportedly sang Republican songs in the Three Steps pub, in Dromintee, South Armagh, before he was abducted and executed across the border in the Republic.

Six men have been convicted of involvement in his murder but none has ever revealed what happened to his remains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigators have repeatedly discounted rumours that the 28-year-old’s body was fed to an industrial mincer.

In total 17 people ‘disappeared’ during the course of the troubles.

The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains was set up by the Irish and UK governments shortly after the signing of the Good Friday agreement to lead the search and has been involved in 11 of the 13 cases which have so far been resolved.

Capt Nairac is one of just four people whose remains have never been found. The list was officially extended in February last year with the addition of twenty-six-year-old Seamus Maguire, who disappeared from the Lurgan area of County Armagh in or around 1973/74.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lead investigator

Geoff Knupfer was the commission’s lead investigator for 18 years, until his retirement in March, and believes Capt Nairac was buried in the County Louth countryside close to the murder scene.

He promised the enquiry would continue despite him stepping down.

"We are actively pursuing lines of enquiry,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are certainly not giving up on this.”

The commission keeps Capt Nairac’s family up-to-date with the progress of the investigation: “There are two surviving sisters and we are in touch with them” said Mr Knupfer.

"Obviously we keep the family au fait with any developments.”

The commission can be contacted on 00800 55585500 or via email at [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad