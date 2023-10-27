Seaham sex offender caught trying to meet underage girl
He was communicating with an undercover operative.
A sex offender has been jailed after trying to meet an underage child.
Michael Taylor used social media apps such as Kik and Whatsapp to communicate with the girl and even looked to book transport for her to travel from the West Midlands to his flat in Seaham.
Taylor was unaware that the child he was sexually communicating with was actually an Undercover Online Operative (UCOL) called ‘Dani’.
The 62-year-old was arrested and later charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, breach of a sexual harm prevention order, breach of sexual offenders register requirements and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
A number of devices were also seized from Taylor’s address, including his mobile phone, which formed a huge part of the investigation.
Taylor, of Albert Street appeared at Durham Crown Court today , Friday, October 2, where he was sentenced to 45 months in prison.
Detective Sergeant Richard Blamires, from the Public Protection unit said: “Taylor’s offending was extremely concerning and although there was no victims in this case, it clearly shows his willingness to act on his heinous sexual desires.
“I hope today’s outcome provides the public with some comfort knowing Taylor is behind bars and demonstrates our commitment to dealing with sex offenders in our county.”
Anyone who is suffering sexual abuse should come forward and report it to police – call 101, or 999 in an emergency.
