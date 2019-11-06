Seaham teenager left with shocking injury after being shot in the face with air rifle on Bonfire Night

The 17-year-old was shot while out with her friends in the Dawdon Park area of Seaham on Tuesday, November 5.

The shocking image of the girl’s face following the incident – which were shared on social media – show the seriousness her injury, with the pellet narrowly missing her eye.

The pellet became lodged in the right side of her face, just above her eye, and she was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital for treatment.

A teenage girl needed hospital treatment after she was shot in the face with an air rifle.

Police have said the teenager was ‘incredibly lucky’ that the pellet missed her eye by mere centimetres.

Officers are carrying out a number of inquiries to trace the suspect and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Inspector Rachel Stockdale, from Seaham Neighbourhood Police Team, said: “This was a very painful and distressing experience for the victim, who required hospital treatment for her injury.

“She was incredibly lucky that the pellet missed her eye by centimetres.

“Anyone with any information on this incident should contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to get in touch with police via email: seahamneighbourhoods@durham.pnn.police.uk or by calling them on 101 and asking for Detective Sergeant Jenna Cook at Seaham and Peterlee CID.