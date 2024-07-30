Seaham man spent two nights in the cells after incident at Sunderland Royal Hospital
Kevin Wood, 45, argued with security staff at the city’s main health site on Tuesday, July 23, leading to officer intervention, a court heard.
Wood, of Stavordale Street West, was arrested when he used foul language and would not calm down, prosecutor Rebecca Gibson said.
His poor behaviour led to him spending two nights in police cells before being brought before a district judge at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.
Mrs Gibson told the hearing: “At 10.55pm, police attended Sunderland Royal Hospital, having received reports of trouble.
“They found a male arguing with security staff. He was shouting and swearing. He was drunk.
“Officers took hold of him. He has been kept in police cells in respect of that.”
From the courtroom’s dock, Wood pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.
District Judge Zoe Passfield confirmed Wood had spent two days behind bars awaiting his day in court.
When she suggested that was punishment enough, defence solicitor Paul Hanratty said only: “I’m most grateful.”
The judge sentenced Wood to an absolute discharge, which means no sentence was imposed, with no court costs.