A brute who left his partner bruised in a shocking hotel attack has been put behind bars.

Gavin Foster lashed out at his victim while they were staying at a Premier Inn, at a time when he had been ordered by the police to stay away from her.

Gavin Foster.

Newcastle Crown Court heard it was on April 21 the couple were in the hotel, in Sunderland, and an argument started.

Prosecutor Rachael Glover told the court: "It was initially a verbal altercation, he told her to '**** off'. She can't recall what they were arguing about although they would normally argue about what was on her phone as he was jealous.

"She was sat on the bed and he started to shout at her. He hit her to the face, causing the lens of her glasses to pop out. He connected with her cheek, just below the eye.

"The defendant has gone on to hit her again. She can't recall how many times."

The court heard the victim was left with bruising and said the assault was a "blur" to her.

Damage, which cost £100 to repair, was also caused to a wall at the hotel.

At the time of the attack Foster had been released by police under investigation for a common assault on the same victim in January.

A condition of his bail was to stay away her.

The January attack happened in a bar and Foster was caught on CCTV as he approached the victim as she sat on chair then put his arms to her throat and row with her.

Foster, 35, of Glebe drive, Seaham, admitted common assault, assault and criminal damage.

Shaun Routledge, defending, said Foster believes there was no more than four blows delivered during the hotel violence.

Mr Routledge said Foster worked for a firm that dismantles decommissioned rigs and had been laid off at the time but "problems arise" when alcohol has been involved.