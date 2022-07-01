Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police received a report that a man had been assaulted inside Bar Bloo, in Derwent Street, off Park Lane in Sunderland city centre at 8pm on February 13, 2022.

Emergency services attended and found a man who had sustained serious neck injuries, consistent with being caused by a bladed article.

He was taken to hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Bar Bloo in Sunderland city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rory Witten, 39, of of Stavordale Street, Seaham, County Durham, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.At Newcastle Crown Court today (Friday, July 1, 2022) via video link to prison, he pleaded not guilty to both charges.

A trial had been due to take place next month but will now start on October 24, 2022.