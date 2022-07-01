Police received a report that a man had been assaulted inside Bar Bloo, in Derwent Street, off Park Lane in Sunderland city centre at 8pm on February 13, 2022.
Emergency services attended and found a man who had sustained serious neck injuries, consistent with being caused by a bladed article.
He was taken to hospital in a critical but stable condition.
Rory Witten, 39, of of Stavordale Street, Seaham, County Durham, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.At Newcastle Crown Court today (Friday, July 1, 2022) via video link to prison, he pleaded not guilty to both charges.
A trial had been due to take place next month but will now start on October 24, 2022.
At the hearing, Judge Robert Adams remanded Witten in custody in the meantime.