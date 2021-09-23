Seaham man arrested after trying to hide imitation firearm in sweet shop

Brown is due to be sentenced on October 8.

Durham Constabulary said its officers also recovered several other stolen items taken from a recent break-in that Callum Brown had tried to dump in the shop, in Spennymoor, which included a child’s coat that had the washing line peg still attached.

Brown, 28, was arrested on Tuesday night and was with a string of offences, including possession of an imitation firearm, burglary, and public order.

He appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 23, and pleaded guilty to all charges.

Neighbourhood Police Inspector, Mike Sammut, said: “Brown has plagued the local community for weeks and has been a one-man crimewave entering residents’ gardens and stealing property with total disregard for everyone

“Officers have worked tirelessly to pull together evidence to secure this conviction and restore some normality for victims and local residents.