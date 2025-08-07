Seaham man admits throwing beer can at window during city riots
Callum Armstrong, 24, was part of a peaceful demonstration march which he blighted by throwing a beer can at a building’s first floor window.
At least two other people then followed his example and tossed cans at the same property, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.
Prosecutor Marcus Blakelock said: “Mr Armstrong’s actions form part of the Sunderland riots.
“It’s a starting point of two years’ custody. I would suggest that it’s far beyond the sentencing powers of this court.”
Armstrong, of Frederick Street, Seaham, pleaded guilty to committing an act of violent disorder on Friday, August 2 last year.
Rioting in Sunderland followed a pattern of nationwide disorder after the murders of three children in Southport.
So far, around 1,876 people have been arrested and 1,110 charged in relation to the trouble.
Paul McAlindon, defending, told District Judge Zoe Passfield: “It’s not part of the more serious disorder in Keel Square.
“The allegation is that he’s thrown a beer can towards a first-floor window.
“When he does that, two or three people do that. The item didn’t go through the window.”
Judge Passfield declined jurisdiction and granted Armstrong unconditional bail to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, September 5.
She told him: “You will be given credit for that guilty plea, but your case is too serious to be sentenced at this court.”