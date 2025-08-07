Seaham man admits throwing beer can at window during city riots

A man has appeared in court to admit his part in riots which gripped Sunderland city centre a year ago.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Armstrong, 24, was part of a peaceful demonstration march which he blighted by throwing a beer can at a building’s first floor window.

Police on the streets in Sunderland at the height of the summer riots.

At least two other people then followed his example and tossed cans at the same property, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Marcus Blakelock said: “Mr Armstrong’s actions form part of the Sunderland riots.

“It’s a starting point of two years’ custody. I would suggest that it’s far beyond the sentencing powers of this court.”

Armstrong, of Frederick Street, Seaham, pleaded guilty to committing an act of violent disorder on Friday, August 2 last year.

Rioting in Sunderland followed a pattern of nationwide disorder after the murders of three children in Southport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, around 1,876 people have been arrested and 1,110 charged in relation to the trouble.

Paul McAlindon, defending, told District Judge Zoe Passfield: “It’s not part of the more serious disorder in Keel Square.

“The allegation is that he’s thrown a beer can towards a first-floor window.

“When he does that, two or three people do that. The item didn’t go through the window.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Passfield declined jurisdiction and granted Armstrong unconditional bail to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, September 5.

She told him: “You will be given credit for that guilty plea, but your case is too serious to be sentenced at this court.”