Alison was left to clear up glass after the door of her cafe was smashed during the night

Creams of Seaham manager, Alison Weir, was told that the glass in the front door of her small business had been smashed overnight on Thursday, August 29.

When Alison arrived at the store at around 6.30am on Friday, August 30, she noticed that the alarm was still set but was told that a neighbour nearby had heard an alarm going off between 1am and 2am.

A Durham police spokesman said: “Police were called at around 7.30am regarding damage to the front door of a café.”

The glass in the door was smashed through

The thieves smashed their way in and made off with the staff tip jar which only had around £20 of cash inside.

She said: “It’s really upsetting to think that this has happened once again to us small traders on the seafront.

“The damage that was done to the front door was shocking.

“Luckily, we had the glass from the door cleared and replaced quite quickly this morning or we would have had to cancel bookings that were in place for today and close the shop until we could make it safe as there were shards of glass everywhere.”

The police will meet with Alison regarding this incident

Creams of Seaham has CCTV and will hand over footage to police. Officers have made an appointment to attend the cafe to speak to Alison.