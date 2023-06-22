A drug dealer who was snared by police after they went to check on his welfare has kept his freedom.

James Maguire was caught with almost 500 pills of etizolam on him when he was approached by officers in June 2020.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he also had a pair of nunchucks in his possession and a spanner in his pocket.

An analysis of Maguire's mobile phone showed messages indicating he had been supplying the tablets.

Judge Robert Adams said: "Two police officers were on duty. They saw you together with a female.

"The pair of you appeared intoxicated. They went to check on your welfare and the pair of you ran away.

"Police caught up with you. You immediately told police you had some nunchucks for your personal protection.

"It's right no threats were made by you.

The court heard that during the mini altercation, officers found Maguire in possession of 482 pills which were later found to be etizolam - a type of drug used to treat anxiety and insomnia.

Maguire, of Alexandria Street, Seaham, pleaded guilty to possession of a class C drug with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon.

The court heard the drugs were valued at between £240 to £430, which he admitted were to sell on.

He was also found with a bracelet with a blade concealed inside - but no charges were brought due to its small size.

In mitigation, Michael Cahill said his client had made "big strides" since the offending and has become a trusted volunteer for the 'Free the Way', a charity supporting addicts.

Mr Cahill added that Maguire hoped to gain full-time employment in the field to support others in the community.

The judge told sentenced him to five months behind bars, suspended for 18 months.

