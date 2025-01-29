Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two burglars targeted 14 new-build housing developments in a series of overnight raids and stole over £100,000 in high-value fixtures and fittings.

Michael Bell and Mark Blaney travelled around the county in hired vans and raided a total of 85 brand new homes, which were still empty, in four months, taking boilers, internal doors and white goods.

Newcastle Crown Court heard some of the targeted properties, in places such as Sunderland, Newcastle, Darlington, Pontefract, Harrogate, Boroughbridge, Knaresborough and Carlisle, had already been sold and families were waiting to move in.

The court heard the £100,000 loss does not include the cost of repairs in relation to flood damage at some of the properties due to the way the boilers were extracted, or fixing doors and windows that were smashed at some others.

Prosecutor Emma Dowling said the burglars were "stealing to order".

Miss Dowling told the court: "They pleaded guilty to a string of high value burglaries, targeting new build developments which were in the course of being fitted out for sale.

"The defendants targeted items such as boilers, doors, white goods.

"There are 14 counts on the indictment that the defendant pleaded guilty to. Each of the offences however reflects a number of separate properties burgled at the same time at the same housing development.

"In total, 85 new build homes were burgled over the course of four months."

The court heard the raids happened between September 2023 and February 2024 and the defendants were caught after they were linked to one of the vans used in one of the raids.

Miss Dowling added: "In each of the cases the house build was complete. In some the houses had been sold and contracts exchanged, others had not reached that point."

Bell, 24, of Wynyard Street, Seaham, County Durham, and Blaney, 31, Malvern Crescent, also Seaham, both admitted 14 charges of burglary.

Bell admitted an additional charge of converting criminal property in relation to cash he paid into his bank account.

Mr Recorder Nicholas Lumley KC sentenced them to two years each behind bars and said: "You were going out night after night, leaving behind your loved ones for whom you were supposed to be caring.

"You both lived in Seaham and you planned to burgle homes on your doorstep, in Southwick, over to Carlisle, down to Harrogate, all over the North East of England.

"Some of the houses were about to become homes for people, for families no doubt, but you had other ideas.

"You knew they would contain brand new, valuable white goods, sellable and in demand.

"You took in excess of £100,000 worth of goods and you caused a substantial amount of damage but I have been told that has not been quantified."

Recorder Lumley said the burglaries would have put "contracts in jeopardy and reputations in peril."

Helen Towers, defending Bell, said he was under "significant emotional stress", had suffered bereavements and turned to drugs which led to a decline in his mental health.

Miss Towers said Bell has since sought help, is drug free and capable of rehabilitation.

Kate Barnes, defending Blaney, who has never been in trouble before, said he was medically discharged from the armed forces and is a dedicated family man.

Miss Barnes added: "Had he been in a better frame of mind, had he been able to work legitimately, he would not have resorted to this sort of offending."

