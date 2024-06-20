Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The children are being kept inside the school buildings.

A number of schools in Washington have been reportedly gone into some form of lockdown after reports of a man with a machete.

There is an increased police presence in the area.

Parents from St Bede’s Primary School received a message that “all children are being kept inside”.

Parents from St Robert of Newminster Catholic School have also confirmed receipt of a message stating that they have locked the school and “no children are to leave without parents”.

A message sent from St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School said: “Dear parents/carers, we are aware JFK Primary School are currently in lockdown.

“We have sought advice from the police. Please be reassured the safety of our children is paramount and the children are all safe.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm we are aware of posts on social media in relation to a man suspected to be in possession of a machete in the Lambton area of Washington.

“These reports are from yesterday evening – and we can confirm there is no ongoing incident in this area.

“We can confirm we are currently looking into the reports.

"There is an increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance to residents.

“We are aware that a small number of schools have taken the decision themselves to go into lockdown.

“There also continues to be a lot of speculation surrounding potential sightings of an individual and we would ask people not to spread misinformation.