Police cars on Hillsview Avenue in Kenton, Newcastle, after the 10-year-old girl was knocked down.Photo by Henry Clare/PA Wire.

The collision happened in Hillsview Avenue in Kenton, Newcastle, at about 6.40pm last night, Wednesday, September 25.

Northumbria Police has said it is supporting her family at this difficult time, but officers have also revealed they have arrested a person they believe was driving the vehicle involved.

The person behind the wheel of the white Renault Kangoo had fled the area on foot after abandoning the car in the moments after the collision.

Police are continuing inquiries into the fatal collision in Kenton. Photo by Henry Clare/PA Wire.

An investigation to locate the vehicle had been ongoing since last night and now they have confirmed a 23-year-old man has been brought into custody.

Chief Inspector, Chris Grice said nothing the police could do would bring the girl back to her grieving family.

He said: “This is an horrific incident that has robbed a family of their little girl and has had a significant impact on members of the community in Kenton.

“Our officers have been supporting her family since last night and were with them when she passed away in hospital.

“They will continue to receive all the support they need and I hope it can bring them some comfort knowing we have a suspect in custody.”

Ch Insp Grice added: “Extra officers will be conducting patrols in Kenton this afternoon to speak to concerned members of the public and carry out inquiries.

“We know this has had a big impact on the community but we know that the public will rally together at this difficult time to support the victim’s family.

“We would urge anyone who saw what happened, or has information that could help to assist police, to contact officers on 101.”

The 23-year-old man believed to be the driver remains in police custody at this time.

A second 23-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.