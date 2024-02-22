Schoolboy blaze victim meets firefighters who saved his life

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A schoolboy who suffered 40 per cent burns in an suspected arson attack at his East Durham home has been reunited with the firefighters who saved him.

Ten-year-old Blaine Beattie and brother Cameron, 21, were rescued from their first floor flat in the early hours of December 14 last year.

Emergency services were initially alerted to a report of a bin fire in Forth Close, Peterlee, but when the first crew from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS)'s Peterlee White Watch arrived on the scene, they were faced with a well-established fire in the flat.

Blaine in hospital and with Mick Corfield

The brothers were rescued via a window and given treatment by firefighters before more crews and other emergency services arrived.

Both brothers were taken to hospital, where Cameron was treated for a burn to his right arm and little Blaine suffered burns to 40 per cent of his body.

Sadly, a family dog died in the fire.

Durham Constabulary is treating the blaze as suspected arson.

Blaine is now home after two months in hospital and being supported by his family.

To help him come to terms with his ordeal, he was invited to visit Peterlee Fire Station to meet some of the firefighters who rescued him that night and tour the station.

Dad Paul said: "This has been the most awful experience of our lives, a living nightmare.

"We have moved into a new home and Blaine will go back to school next month.

Blaine with firefighters from Peterlee

"As we start looking towards the future I thought it would be helpful for Blaine to meet the firefighters who saved him and his brother.

"To everyone involved in his rescue – thank you so much, there aren’t really words to express our thanks.”

Watch Manager Mick Corfield, who was on shift the night of the fire, was delighted to host Blaine's visit: “Us firefighters are always thinking about the people that we’ve helped and wondering how they’re getting on," he said.

"With Blaine being so young, and me being a father of two boys, his story really stuck with me. That’s why it was such a pleasure to have him come to the station and see him up and about but, most importantly, smiling.

"His road to recovery is still on-going but everyone at CDDFRS continues to wish him well and will welcome him back to the station with open arms."

He added: "Looking at the photos of Blaine in hospital is difficult but it serves as a reminder just how dangerous fire is.

The aftermath of the fire

"That’s why we will continue to encourage everyone to make sure they have working smoke alarms fitted in their homes and that people are testing them every week.

"If you need smoke alarms fitted, we can fit them for you."

Detectives from Durham Constabulary again appealed for information about the incident.