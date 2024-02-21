School beefs up IT security after cyber attack and ransom demand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A secondary school has beefed up its IT security after being hit with a cyber attack.

In September 2023, Framwellgate School in Durham was attacked by hackers who stole 40GB of sensitive data.

Following the breach, the hackers sent the school an email containing a sample of the school's sensitive data accompanied by an extortion demand for money.

After informing the authorities of the cyber attack, the Durham Constabulary led North East Business Resilience Centre (NEBRC) teamed up with local digital firm Waterstons to come to the school's aid.

Two NEBRC Offensive Security Certified Professional (OSCP) ethical hackers from Northumbria University worked alongside the school to assess the network’s vulnerability to identify any weaknesses.

Police and Crime Commissioner Joy Allen handing over a cheque to help Framwellgate School beef up its cyber security.

Following assessment, the team identified weaknesses in the external infrastructure and worked collaboratively with the school’s IT team and technology providers to boost the security of its systems.

Security experts from Waterstons established that cybercriminals had compromised the network for some time and worked with the school to secure the network and quickly restore full service.

Wendy Pattison, Framwellgate School's business director, said: “Their response, from initial email to undertaking work, was within a day which helped us to secure the network through targeting priorities in order.

“Working with NEBRC was a thoroughly supportive experience, from the initial Teams call and subsequent phone calls to post-crisis communications. The team was non-judgemental, supportive, and made us understand quickly that it is known vulnerabilities that are attacked, not the school.

“The NEBRC worked closely with other support stakeholders, including the police, Waterstons, Durham’s PCC, the IT support team and an external IT support company to coordinate work and share critical information.

“The support and advice given by NEBRC and the exceptional work of the ethical hackers was something I never expected to have to experience, but with their support the school was scaffolded quickly and is in a much better place due to their expertise, compassion and guidance through a very difficult time.”

County Durham and Darlington Police and Crime Commissioner Joy Allen provides funding to the NEBRC to help the delivery of cyber safety in educational settings, including £1,575 to help Framwellgate School respond to the attack.

This week, the PCC visited the school to hear first-hand how the funding had delivered vital expertise and support that would protect its IT network from future attacks.

She said: “I'm very grateful to staff at Framwellgate School for sharing their experience to raise awareness of the real risks posed by hackers and the work we are undertaking through NEBRC to reduce and tackle these emerging threats.

“Most of these crimes are preventable and by opening the door to advice and expertise for educational providers, I believe we can and will protect these data assets much more effectively.

“I'm proud of the response provided by NEBRC and Waterstons, in conjunction with Durham Constabulary and the school’s IT team, which has strengthened the school’s network from future attacks.