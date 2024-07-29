Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drug and alcohol addict who kept his liberty after attacking an emergency worker has been jailed after pushing his luck by continuing to offend.

Michael O'Connor. | Michael O'Connor.

Michael O’Connor, 42, is starting 14 weeks behind bars after being told by a judge his latest crime was the “final straw”.

O’Connor, of Tunstall Road, Ashbrooke, walked free from a court in May last year after the attack on the 999 service worker.

His punishment was an 18-month community order, which he breached on Wednesday, July 3, by stealing a £200 jig saw.

And he acerbated his record of offending when he refused to stay out of the city when given a 48-hour ban by police on Tuesday, July 23.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Zoe Passfield told O’Connor he had crossed the line with his latest crime.

She said he had been given numerous chances by court agencies to mend his ways, but the “final straw” was missing two meetings with the Probation Service.

The judge revoked the community order and jailed him for six weeks for the emergency worker assault.

And she jailed him for six weeks for theft and two weeks for breaching a section 35 antisocial directive to stay out of the city centre, both to run consecutively.

Of the section 35 offence, prosecutor Rebecca Gibson said: “The defendant was issued with a dispersal notice at 6pm on July 21, for 48 hours.

“He was located at 10.30am on July 23 in the dispersal notice exclusion zone. He was arrested.”

And of the theft, she added: “CCTV footage has caught the offence. Police have viewed the CCTV and identified the defendant.

“He made admissions in interview. He said he had taken the power tool. It was taken from a workbench.

“It had been placed on a workbench in a back lane by a joiner.”

O’Connor pleaded guilty to the assault and theft charges at earlier hearings, and he admitted the section 35 breach in his latest court appearance.

Chris Wilson, defending, urged Judge Passfield not to jail O’Connor and said: “His life has been blighted by ongoing mental health issues.

“He is a drug and alcohol addict. Unfortunately, on occasions, the quest for alcohol and drugs gets too great. He’s endeavouring to turn his life around.”