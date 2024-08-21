Sausage roll seagull row evidence presented to jury in North East murder case

A row over a woman being hit with a piece of sausage roll thrown to feed a seagull could have been the "catalyst" that led to the murder of a dad-of-three, jurors have heard.

Prosecutors claim "long standing antagonism" between workers at two neighbouring firms at the Tyne Tunnel Industrial Estate in North Tyneside started in 2010, with a dispute about parking. Newcastle Crown Court heard the saga ended in tragedy when Alder Willis, 68, who worked at The Deli Sandwich Shop, fatally stabbed Andrew Darn, 35, who was employed at Easy Access Garage Doors, on March 27. Willis, of Alanville, Camperdown, North Tyneside, denies murder and is being tried by a jury. Prosecutor Francis Fitzgibbon KC told the court the build up to the final confrontation started the day before, on March 26, when a worker at the Garage Door company threw some food out for seagulls and hit an employee from The Deli. Mr Darn told his partner when he got home that day he thought that row was the "catalyst" for Willis' hostility towards him and he had been worried about going to work on the morning he was killed. Giving evidence from the witness box today, Linda Hedgcock, joint owner of the garage door company with her partner Norman Gibb, told jurors she had been feeding the gulls on March 26, as was her daily routine. Miss Hedgcock said the birds were like pets and added: "They were hand reared and released on the estate and they always came back." She told jurors she would feed them whatever was left over from lunch, which on that day was sausage rolls and said: "I was breaking them up into little pieces and then throwing them up." Miss Hedgcock, who was using crutches at the time, said while she was feeding them that day Susan Clark, who worked at the deli with her partner Willis, walked past and added: "I just threw the sausage roll and she said it had hit her and then she thumped me. "She hit me on the arm but on the face as well, with her fist. "My crutch fell onto the floor, it was knocked out of my arm." Miss Hedgcock denied seeing the food hit Miss Clark, who then swore at her and called her "fat and ugly" and in return she stated the deli worker's hair had "gone grey very quickly". The court heard Willis then arrived and Miss Hedgcock said he "added his bit" and was "sweary". Miss Hedgcock said Willis then made a threat towards Mr Darn saying he was going to "kill him or stab him, something like that". The court heard Miss Hedgcock arrived at work early the next morning and saw Mr Darn in his car outside, sitting in the driver's seat, looking downwards. Miss Hedgcock told the court: "He was dead." During cross examination Peter Makepeace KC said feeding seagulls was a "bone of contention" between the two businesses, which Miss Hedgcock denied and claimed Willis would feed them too. Mr Makepeace said: "You used to feed seagulls because you knew it caused problems from a hygiene point of view for the sandwich shop. You had been spoken to and asked repeatedly not to to it. "This was one of the many petty things you and he engaged in." Miss Hedgecock denied the claims and said the sausage roll piece she threw that day missed the other woman completely. The court heard after the row that day Willis, in his Berlingo van, followed Mr Darn as he travelled towards home in his VW Passat The deadly confrontation was when they arrived at work the following day. Mr Darn suffered catastrophic internal blood loss as a result of a single stab wound. Mr Darn's partner Stephanie Cochrane, the mother of his three children, said he was "upset, distressed, a little annoyed" when he got home from work on March 26, after being followed by Willis in his van and threatened by him. Miss Cochrane said when Mr Darn told her about the trouble between the two women over the seagull food, he had thought there was "fault on both sides" and that it was the "catalyst" for Willis' hostility towards him. The mum, who works as a school lunchtime supervisor, said she had suggested Mr Darn should involve the police but he "didn't want to make anything worse". Miss Cochrane said on the morning of his death Mr Darn was worried about going to work and told the court: "He told me he was worried what that d******d was going to be like when he got to work. "He was worried, he told me he didn't want to go. "I said please don't let it get to you, don't do anything, just let it go. "He was hesitant to go to work, in bed he said 'I don't want to go to work today'." Miss Cochrane said despite her partner's concerns he was in a "good mood" and told the court: "This is my last memory of Andrew. "We had a kiss, the boys ran to him and gave him another kiss. He went out of the door happy that the boys had given him an extra kiss that day." The trial continues.