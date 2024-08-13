Russian man jailed after attack at house

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drunken Russian man living in Sunderland has been jailed for six weeks for attacking a householder with a bottle and repeatedly spitting at him.

Ahkmed Iliev, 27, was caged by a judge who told him he had shown no remorse and had failed to take action to tackle his booze problem.

Iliev, of Hylton Road, attacked the dad in his garden in Caldercliffe Road, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

Prosecutor Paige Sparks said the man watched Iliev walk up and down the middle of his road – then turn on him on Monday, May 13.

Ms Sparks added: “He went on to people’s driveways carrying and waving a bottle whilst shouting and swearing.

“The victim says that the defendant approached and got into his face. The victim pushed the defendant away.

“He defendant spat at him multiple times until police arrived. In interview, he accepted responsibility but then denied it, saying he had been drunk.

“The aggravating factor is that the defendant is described as having been under the influence. He has no previous convictions.”

In a personal statement, Iliev’s victim said: “His behaviour has caused me and local residents to feel distress.

“I was alarmed by his behaviour, as I have children. They should not have to live in fear of a male they don’t know approaching them and shouting.”

Iliev pleaded guilty to charges of common assault and being drunk and disorderly in public.

He also admitted twice failing to surrender to custody, on Friday, May 31 and Tuesday, July 30.

Jason Smith, defending, accepted Iliev must have landed spit on his victim, despite it not forming part of the prosecution evidence.

Mr Smith described his client as having mental health problems and no income.

Via an interpreter, District Judge Zoe Passfield jailed Iliev for six weeks for assault and to a week for each failing to surrender, to run concurrently.

There was no separate penalty for being drunk and disorderly, but he must pay his victim £100 compensation.

Judge Passfield told him his attack was “unprovoked” and on a man in his own garden.

She said he had refused to attend alcohol treatment appointments and had shown “no remorse”.

The judge added: “He was threatened with a bottle, and you repeatedly spat at him. The offence is made more serious by the fact you were in drink.”