The incident was filmed on Tuesday, March 1 on grassland known as Barnes Burn near the Sandhill View Academy.

It was posted later on Facebook by a concerned local resident, who has made the footage available to the RSPCA.

In it the man is seen apparently punching a dog about four times while he sits on the ground putting on a pair of trousers over his shorts.

He then gets up and drags the animal by the lead before he appears to throw another punch as he passes out of view behind a hillock along the route.

The RSPCA is investigating and Chief Inspector for Northumbria, Lindsey Avery, believes someone will have witnessed the incident as Barnes Burn is surrounded by a busy residential area and may be able to identify the man.

At one stage he walks past two people on a footpath and a rider on a scrambling type motorbike also drives past him.

“The video footage shows him pulling the dog along so hard that the dog is lifted off the ground,” said Lindsey.

“He sits down and pulls his trousers on because he was wearing shorts. Then he is seen repeatedly punching the dog.

“We are sure that someone will have seen this incident especially as it’s been posted on Facebook, and we would be grateful for anyone with information to contact the RSPCA.”

While the video footage does not show a clear picture of the abused animal, it appears to be a small, brown, possibly young bulldog.

The man who was allegedly mistreating the dog was wearing a bobble hat and a black and yellow coloured jacket.

“We are concerned about the welfare of this dog and are keen to check that he or she is okay,” added Lindsey.

Anyone with any information and can help identify the man in the video is asked to call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 1234 8018.

Anyone with any information and can help identify the man in the video is asked to call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 1234 8018.

