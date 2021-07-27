Roker house closed down after complaints about nightmare neighbour's excessive noise and anti-social behaviour
Sunderland City Council has secured a closure order on a property in Burscough Crescent following complaints from neighbours about excessive noise and anti-social behaviour.
The closure order, which was supported by Northumbria Police, follows repeated breaches of a Community Protection Warning and Community Protection Notice against Roselyn Knighton of Burscough Crescent.
Residents on and surrounding the street say there has been frequent fighting, arguing, drunkenness and excessive noise late at night in and around Knighton’s property – as well as abusive behaviour towards neighbours.
Granted by South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, the closure order will remain in effect for a period of three months and prohibits anyone from remaining on or entering the premises.
Anyone found breaching the order will be liable to a term of imprisonment not exceeding 51 weeks, a fine, or both.
The Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Claire Rowntree, hopes that the closure order will give residents some respite following the anti-social behaviour.
Cllr Rowntree said: "We feel that the outcome of this case sends a strong message that persistent anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in this city.
"We want to protect Sunderland’s decent, law abiding citizens, and no one deserves to be subjected to abusive behaviour around their own homes.
“The closure order granted today will allow the residents of Burscough Crescent some respite and show that we take reports of anti-social behaviour very seriously.
"I'd also like to thank the residents who reported this anti-social behaviour and worked with the City Council and Northumbria Police to help us take this action, as well as the vast majority of our residents who act responsibly by being considerate of their neighbours."
Inspector Steve Prested, of Northumbria Police, added: "We know that this address has caused misery within the local community and this simply will not be tolerated.
"We are pleased that this order can now give residents that much-needed respite and ensure this nuisance neighbour can cause no further problems.
"Where it is appropriate, we will pursue criminal prosecutions against offenders but there are other ways to respond to these types of concerns from residents - and this is a fantastic example of partnership working to bring about a positive change."
To log a complaint about noise and or anti-social behaviour visit www.sunderland.gov.uk/report-it or by calling 0191 520 5550.