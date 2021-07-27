The closure order, which was supported by Northumbria Police, follows repeated breaches of a Community Protection Warning and Community Protection Notice against Roselyn Knighton of Burscough Crescent.

Residents on and surrounding the street say there has been frequent fighting, arguing, drunkenness and excessive noise late at night in and around Knighton’s property – as well as abusive behaviour towards neighbours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A property on Burscough Crescent in Roker has been subjected to a closure order following complaints from residents about excessive noise and anti-social behaviour.

Anyone found breaching the order will be liable to a term of imprisonment not exceeding 51 weeks, a fine, or both.

The Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Claire Rowntree, hopes that the closure order will give residents some respite following the anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Rowntree said: "We feel that the outcome of this case sends a strong message that persistent anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in this city.

"We want to protect Sunderland’s decent, law abiding citizens, and no one deserves to be subjected to abusive behaviour around their own homes.

“The closure order granted today will allow the residents of Burscough Crescent some respite and show that we take reports of anti-social behaviour very seriously.

"I'd also like to thank the residents who reported this anti-social behaviour and worked with the City Council and Northumbria Police to help us take this action, as well as the vast majority of our residents who act responsibly by being considerate of their neighbours."

Inspector Steve Prested, of Northumbria Police, added: "We know that this address has caused misery within the local community and this simply will not be tolerated.

"We are pleased that this order can now give residents that much-needed respite and ensure this nuisance neighbour can cause no further problems.

"Where it is appropriate, we will pursue criminal prosecutions against offenders but there are other ways to respond to these types of concerns from residents - and this is a fantastic example of partnership working to bring about a positive change."

To log a complaint about noise and or anti-social behaviour visit www.sunderland.gov.uk/report-it or by calling 0191 520 5550.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.