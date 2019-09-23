Unless otherwise stated, they have all been locked up or remanded in custody at Newcastle Crown Court and are either from the city or committed offences locally.
1. Anthony Purvis
Purvis, 39, of King Henry Court, Sunderland, admitted causing grievous bodily harm and was jailed for 30 months.
2. Rocky Brennan
Brennan, 33, of The Crescent, Chester-le-Street, admitted burglary, taking conveyance without authority, driving while disqualified, without insurance and failing to provide a specimen in August following offences in Sunderland and was remanded in custody awaiting sentence.
3. Jason Taylor
Taylor, 30, of Hume Street, Sunderland, was jailed for two years after admitting burglary.
4. Callum Cairns
Cairns, 24, of Redmond Road, Sunderland, was jailed for 18 weeks after admitting driving while disqualified. He has five similar convictions.
