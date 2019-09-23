These are just some of the criminals from the Sunderland area locked up in recent months.

Rogues' gallery of Sunderland criminals found guilty over the summer

These are just some of the criminals from the Sunderland area who were found guilty over the summer.

By Gavin Ledwith
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 06:00 am
Updated Monday, 23rd September 2019, 06:00 am

Unless otherwise stated, they have all been locked up or remanded in custody at Newcastle Crown Court and are either from the city or committed offences locally.

1. Anthony Purvis

Purvis, 39, of King Henry Court, Sunderland, admitted causing grievous bodily harm and was jailed for 30 months.

Photo: Northumbria Police

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Rocky Brennan

Brennan, 33, of The Crescent, Chester-le-Street, admitted burglary, taking conveyance without authority, driving while disqualified, without insurance and failing to provide a specimen in August following offences in Sunderland and was remanded in custody awaiting sentence.

Photo: Northumbria Police

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Jason Taylor

Taylor, 30, of Hume Street, Sunderland, was jailed for two years after admitting burglary.

Photo: Northumbria Police

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Callum Cairns

Cairns, 24, of Redmond Road, Sunderland, was jailed for 18 weeks after admitting driving while disqualified. He has five similar convictions.

Photo: Northumbria Police

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 5