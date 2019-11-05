These are just some of the criminals from the Sunderland area who have been jailed recently.

Rogues' gallery of jailed criminals from the Sunderland area

These criminals from the Sunderland area have all received jail terms recently.

By Gavin Ledwith
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 6:00 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 6:00 am

Unless otherwise stated, they all pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court and are from the city. Further details of their offences are available at www.sunderlandecho.com/news/crime.

1. Philip Avery

Avery, 32, of no fixed address, was jailed for four years after admitting to the attempted robbery of a Washington convenience store and possessing a knife in public.

Photo: Northumbria Police

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Colin Ayre

Ayre, 40. of Kirklea Road, Houghton, was jailed for six-and-a-half years after he was found guilty of two offences of burglary and one each of possessing an offensive weapon and dangerous driving.

Photo: Northumbria Police

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Dylan Barnes

Barnes, 38, of no fixed address, was jailed for 16 months after he was found guilty in his absence of two counts of assaulting an emergency worker in Sunderland.

Photo: Northumbria Police

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Rocky Brennan

Brennan, 33, of Sandringham Road, Roker, was jailed for two years and five months after he admitted burglary, taking without consent, driving while disqualified, having no insurance and failing to provide a specimen.

Photo: Other 3rd Party

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4