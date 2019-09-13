Callum Lee Michael Cairns took a friend's van in the hope of making some cash, while subject to a five-year driving ban, South Tyneside Magistrates' Court heard.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court heard how Callum Lee Michael Cairns, had taken out a friend's van in the hope of making some cash, while subject to a five-year driving ban.

Cairns, 24, of Redmond Road, Sunderland, admitted driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance in July this year.

Chairman of the magistrates' bench, John Lee, said Cairns had five previous convictions for driving whilst disqualified and jailed him for 18 weeks.

Mr Lee described Cairns as ‘a man who doesn't appear to learn his lesson’.

Laura Lax, prosecuting, said police first saw the van at around 6.30pm in Sunderland's Chester Road, which was being riven by Cairns.

The court heard the defendant stopped the van immediately and admitted to the police officers that he was actually disqualified from driving.

Jason Smith, defending, said Cairns was having financial difficulties and the only reason he took the van out on the roads was to use it to do some scrapping work and get some cash for his family until their benefits were paid.

Mr Smith said: "He pulled across straight away. It was him that told the police he was disqualified."

The court heard how Cairns is currently working on an internship placement with Grand Central rail company, which runs services between Sunderland and King’s Cross in London, which he was hoping would lead to employment.

A spokesman for the probation service said: "He is a very bright, articulate young man who has made some mistakes.

"He chose to drive when he shouldn't have done."

However, Mr Lee, said he does not think Cairns is learning his lesson after appearing before the court yet again.

Mr Lee said: "Mr Cairns has five previous convictions for driving whilst disqualified. Mr Cairns is a man who doesn't appear to learn his lesson."

Cairns was jailed for 18 weeks, was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay a fine and costs totalling £207.