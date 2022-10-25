Rogue double glazing fitter hit with £2,600 compensation order for failing to complete Sunderland job

Stephen Lloyd was given a 12 month Community Order and ordered to pay £2,600 compensation at South Tyneside Magistrates Court after he was convicted.

The court heard Lloyd, a double-glazing fitter of Regency Avenue, Middlesbrough, took the payment to replace windows in the client’s Sunderland home, but never returned to complete the work.

He was found guilty of a Fraud Act and Consumer Protection offence, in a case brought by Sunderland City Council and also ordered to pay £200 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

The court heard that Lloyd took the funds for the work and gave the resident a timescale for when it would be done.

But he failed to return to complete it, leaving the householder with two loose windows and a number of excuses.

Nor did he return the money taken or respond to requests to rectify the problems.

Lloyd also failed to turn up to an interview under caution or offer to resolve the matter when Sunderland City Council's Trading Standards became involved, resulting in his case being taken to court.

Councillor Claire Rowntree, Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for Clean and Green City, said: "This was a blatant disregard for the law. I hope that this case sends out a strong message that we are not prepared to put up with rogue traders preying on our residents and will prosecute them wherever appropriate to protect the people of this city."