Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shots! will feature a true crime series made up of cases which sent shockwaves across the nation, including that of Sunderland dad Robert Hutchinson.

The episode will be aired on Freeview channel 276 on Saturday, February 10 and Sunday 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim of the day is to put historical, unsolved cases back in the spotlight and help keep them in the public eye.

Sunderland Echo reporter Kevin Clark takes us through the facts in the case of the disappearance of Robert Hutchinson in 2014, and speaks to Robert's daughter, Paula.

Mr Hutchinson, 56, was last seen leaving his home on Corporation Road in the Hendon area of Sunderland on the evening of June 23, 2014.

Robert Hutchinson was last seen leaving his home on Corporation Road in the Hendon area of Sunderland on the evening of June 23, 2014.

He left in a blue Nissan Micra but has never been seen since and the vehicle was later found parked up at the end of Stewart Street close to Chester Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A murder investigation was launched following his disappearance with police believing Robert came to harm that night, but his body has never been found

The documentary will feature on both days across the weekend, at 3.05pm.