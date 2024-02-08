News you can trust since 1873
North East unsolved crimes: Case of missing Robert Hutchinson to feature on TV weekend-long series

A documentary on the disappearance of a North East man is set to be aired on TV during a weekend-long true crime series.
By Joe Cawthorn
Published 8th Feb 2024, 13:35 GMT
Shots! will feature a true crime series made up of cases which sent shockwaves across the nation, including that of Sunderland dad Robert Hutchinson.

The episode will be aired on Freeview channel 276 on Saturday, February 10 and Sunday 11.

The aim of the day is to put historical, unsolved cases back in the spotlight and help keep them in the public eye.

Sunderland Echo reporter Kevin Clark takes us through the facts in the case of the disappearance of Robert Hutchinson in 2014, and speaks to Robert's daughter, Paula.

Mr Hutchinson, 56, was last seen leaving his home on Corporation Road in the Hendon area of Sunderland on the evening of June 23, 2014.

Robert Hutchinson was last seen leaving his home on Corporation Road in the Hendon area of Sunderland on the evening of June 23, 2014.

He left in a blue Nissan Micra but has never been seen since and the vehicle was later found parked up at the end of Stewart Street close to Chester Road.

A murder investigation was launched following his disappearance with police believing Robert came to harm that night, but his body has never been found

The documentary will feature on both days across the weekend, at 3.05pm.

