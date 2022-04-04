Robbery charge after Seaham garage worker allegedly threatened with knife in early hours raid
A man is due to appear at Crown Court after a petrol station worker was threatened with a knife.
By Kevin Clark
Monday, 4th April 2022, 5:24 pm
Leon Savage, 27, of Tunbridge Road, Sunderland, has been charged with attempted robbery after an incident in the early hours of Saturday morning.
He was arrested and charged with attempted robbery and threatening a person with a bladed article yesterday and appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court today, Monday April 4.
He pleaded not guilty and was remanded into custody to appear at Durham Crown Court on May 4.