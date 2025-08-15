Rioter who looted vape shop during riots in Sunderland locked up

A rioter who kicked a broken window and looted a vape shop when mass violence swept across the UK last summer has been locked up.

Paul Stoddart said he got "dragged into" the mass disorder that erupted in Sunderland on August 2 last year and mirrored similar shocking scenes around the country.

Newcastle Crown Court heard during the widespread trouble police officers, dogs and horses were pelted with missiles as areas became unsafe for ordinary members of the public.

Stoddart's involvement in the trouble was caught on camera.

Prosecutor Omar Ahmad said: "He was seen on CCTV repeatedly kicking a broken window at the Yard building in Keel Square, where others around him also caused damage."

The vape store was looted.

This defendant was identified as one of the persons who took part in the burglary.

The court heard Stoddart and others stole various vapes from the shelves in the stock room and the raid cost the shop a total of £83,000 in loss and damage.

Mr Ahmad said officers had been met with "serious and sustained" levels of violence during the riot and added: "Four officers required hospital treatment and some are not fit enough to return to frontline duties."

Police vehicles were targeted and damaged. Several patrol cars needed repairs.

"At times lone police on vehicle patrol found themselves targeted by offenders in the middle of the protest."

Families of a number of officers were at home in fear for their loved ones out on duty, having witnessed the horror of what was unfolding on news and social media."

The court heard the city's police hub was set on fire and business premises were smashed.

Stoddart, 36, of Ridley Terrace, Sunderland, who has previous convictions, admitted violent disorder and burglary.

The court heard he confessed to police during interview last November about what he had done.

Mr Ahmad said: "He stated he went into town, everything kicked off and he had been dragged into it."

He said he knew the next morning he had done wrong and wished he hadn't gong out."He stated 'I feel ashamed of myself".

Judge Sarah Mallett sentenced him to 26 months behind bars and said: "Your role on August 2 2024 was captured on CCTV which shows you repeatedly kicking a broken window at The Yard building as part of a larger group and then you are seen going into the vape store, entry was forced and stock stolen.

"You were in the stock room at the rear, stealing numerous vapes from the shelves."

The judge added: "Deterrent sentences are required in cases like this."

The court heard Stoddart, who said his actions were as a result of drinking alcohol, has continued to show remorse, has been on an electronic curfew for 10 months and taken steps to address his problems.