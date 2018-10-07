Reward offered after masked man armed with hammer robs William Hill bookmakers

Police are appealing for information after a bookmaker's shop was robbed by a hammer-wielding raider.

The raid happened at the William Hill bookmakers in Sixth Street, Horden, County Durham, at about 7.30pm, yesterday.

A masked man entered the premises and threatened staff with a hammer, before making off with a quantity of cash.

Acting Detective Sergeant Andrea Wearmouth, of Peterlee CID, said: “Although there has been no serious injury caused, the lone staff member has been left incredibly shaken by this incident.

“I’d like to encourage anyone who thinks they may have seen anything relevant to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, a reward has been offered, by the Association of British Bookmakers (ABB), for information that successfully leads to a conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Police on 101. Callers are asked to quote incident number 419 of Oct 6 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.