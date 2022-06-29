Reveller needed 22 stitches to his head after shocking Sunderland city centre attack

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim had been on a night out in Sunderland with his husband in March 2020 when he was attacked by three men outside a bar.

Prosecutor Rachael Glover told Newcastle Crown Court heard he remembers nothing about the violence and could recall only speaking to people then "he woke up in the back of an ambulance, covered in blood".

He needed 22 stitches to a 10cm wound to the top of his head and suffered bruising and a lump to his forehead.

Aaron Lodge, 33, of Teasdale Avenue, Houghton, who has previous convictions, was shown on cctv talking to the victim at the door of a bar before being the first to attack him.

The victim ended up on the ground outside the pub. The other two attackers have not been identified.

The victim, who was left scarred, said in an impact statement, which was read out in court, that many aspects of his life have been affected by what happened and he has struggled to feel like his normal self.

He said he feels "anxious and nervous all the time" and added: "This incident has dramatically affected my confidence, even in day to day activities.

"I am self conscious about my appearance and being in public."

He added that he needed time off work after the attack and suffered painful headaches.

Jennifer Coxon, defending, said Lodge had been drinking that night and has no recollection what was being discussed at the pub door before he attacked.

Miss Coxon said Lodge, who is self employed, did not intend to cause any serious injury and stayed at the scene after he realised the victim was hurt.

Miss Coxon said Lodge is "deeply ashamed" of his behaviour and was able to provide references to his ordinarily positive character.

Judge Stephen Earl sentenced Lodge to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements, 120 hours unpaid work and has to pay the victim £2,000 compensation.