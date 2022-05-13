Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerard ‘Ged’ Fairclough, appeared at Durham Crown Court for sentence yesterday, Thursday, May 12, having admitted four offences covering a 20-month period, at a previous appearance at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates Court on March 2.

Fairclough, 54, of Chandler’s Road, Monkwearmouth, was formally an officer with Northumbria Police but was not serving at the time the offences were committed.

Judge James Adkin, the Recorder of Durham, sentenced him to a year in prison, suspended for two years, with an order to carry out 220 hours’ unpaid work and complete 30 rehabilitation days.

Fairclough was also made subject to an indefinite restraining order and placed on the sex offender's register for ten years.

The judge rejected an application for a sexual harm prevention order, saying that the offences had arisen in unique circumstances, that Fairclough had had an exemplary record as a police officer and that he would be supervised in the community,