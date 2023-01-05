News you can trust since 1873
Retail worker who thought he was having sex chat with girl, 14, snared by paedophile hunters

A retail worker who thought he was having sex chat with an underage teen was snared by paedophile hunters.

By Alex Storey
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 3:33pm

Craig Davison, 35, began talking to a profile of a 14-year-old girl on Facebook but unbeknown to him, he was actually talking with a decoy account.

During the conversation Davison asked for intimate pictures and asked for the girl to message him while alone in the bath.

Nicoleta Alistari, prosecuting, told Newcastle Crown Court: "On the 16th of December 2021, under the name Craig D, the defendant contacted a Facebook decoy account aged 14.

Craig Davison.
"The account was in fact that of an adult from a group of an online safety team who aim to target people who have an interest in children online for sexual purposes.

"He asked her for intimate pictures and to message him when alone in the bath.

"He said he wanted to exchange pictures and videos and communicate with her on Snapchat."

The court heard that the decoy had already informed Davison that she was 14, and soon afterwards the exchange was ended.

He was arrested a few days later and initially told officers he didn't realise her age.

However, soon afterwards, he admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child under 16.

Nicholas Lane, defending Davison, of Eddleston, Rickleton, Washngton, said: "The custody threshold is clearly crossed and I concede that on his behalf.

"There are reasons that the inevitable sentence could be suspended."

Mr Recorder Tom Moran agreed and sentenced Dawson to eight months behind bars, suspended for two years.

The judge said: "You asked for intimate pictures of this fictional girl.

"You were arrested shortly after this. Initially you were not honest but when confronted with the evidence you accepted that you did.

"A very significant event in your life occurred before this when sadly your mother passed away.

"I accept that you, not surprisingly, found it hard and your way of coping with it was taking to alcohol.

"You say you can't recall what happened in this offence due to the amount you were drinking."

Davison must complete 55 rehabilitation days and a sex offender's programme.

He was also made subject to the sex offender's register for ten years.