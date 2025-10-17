Restaurant worker worried about debt drunk drove at over three times the limit

A restaurant worker worried about debt drove at over three times the alcohol limit in Houghton-le-Spring after turning to booze for solace.

Thangamani Suresh, 27, stopped off at a shop to buy beer after finishing his part-time shift late on Friday, September 28, a court heard.

Suresh, of Baker Street, Houghton-le-Spring, then drove to collect his wife and downed the cans while sitting in his VW Polo.

But he was spotted by police after he later left a service station at 12.45am the next day and was tailed to his home street, prosecutor John Garside said.

A breath test put him over the legal limit – leading to a guilty plea to a drink drive charge and two-year roads’ ban.

Mr Garside said: “Police were on mobile patrol when they saw a vehicle leaving a petrol station and swerving.

“They followed the vehicle and then found it parked up in Baker Street. They spoke to the defendant. He was taken to a police station.

“He comes before the court with no previous convictions or cautions.”

Suresh gave a reading of 113mcg of alcohol in breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

In a report, the Probation Service said Suresh had been at work that evening at a restaurant in Newcastle, where a wedding party had taken place.

He then drove a friend home to Felling, in Gateshead, and himself to a Tesco store to buy booze, which he drank in his car while waiting for his wife.

David Forrester, defending, said: “He came to see me last week, terrified of everything.

“He works shifts in a restaurant, and there appears to be a debt problem that has caused him to drink more. This was a bad day.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield gave Suresh credit for his guilty plea and said she recognised he was of previous good character.

As well as the ban, she made him subject to a 12-month community order, with 120 hours of unpaid work, and he must pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.