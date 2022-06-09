Restaurant worker jailed after girl reported his attacks when she received sex education at school

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Beveridge sexually assaulted a youngster in Sunderland and she kept her silence about what happened for years.

Prosecutor Richard Herrmann told Newcastle Crown Court it was after a sexual education class that the girl started to understand how wrong it was and confided in her mother and the police.

Beveridge, 24, of Dumbiedykes Road, Edinburgh, who works front of house for a restaurant chain, initially denied the allegations during police interview.

Robert Beveridge.

But the court heard he asked to be re-interviewed the following day and pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual assault.

Judge Christopher Prince has now jailed him for two years.

The judge said: "By the time she was aged 11 she was able to have sexual education in school.

"She realised that clearly what you had done was sexual, inappropriately sexual and accordingly a report was made."

Judge Prince told Beveridge: "Appropriate punishment can only be achieved in this case by immediate imprisonment."

Beveridge has to sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for the next 10 years.

The court heard the victim said in an impact statement she now wants to forget what happened and feels embarrassed about it.

Mr Herrmann said: "When she thinks about it, it makes her feel sad."

Shaun Routledge, defending, said Beveridge was a "relatively young man" when the offences happened and has been in no trouble before or since.