German shepherd Chase spent eight years with Northumbria Police.

Now Northumbria Police has led tributes to retired “legend” Chase, after the dog died following a short illness.

A spokesperson said: “Police dog Chase spent an incredible eight years with our Dog Section before retiring in 2017.

“Over a stellar eight-year career he caught hundreds of criminals and helped locate dozens of missing people.

“When Chase retired he remained with his handler Pc Ian Hankin as a pet, enjoying walks in the woods and a doze by the fire.

“But sadly the 10-year-old German Shepherd walked over that rainbow bridge last week after passing away following a short battle with illness.

“He was a wonderful dog, a credit to the force and he will be deeply missed by Ian and his family.