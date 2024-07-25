Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A "respectable and decent" family man who was caught with a sickening collection of child abuse images has kept his freedom.

Kristofer Storrie. Picture issued by Northumbria Police. | Kristofer Storrie. Picture issued by Northumbria Police.

Police found a total of 431 pictures and one video, featuring children as young as one, when they inspected two iPhones belonging to Kristofer Storrie.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the handsets had been seized during a raid at his home in Sunderland in March 2022, after a tip-off.

During interview he denied having any sexual interest in children.

Storrie, 32, pleaded guilty three charges of making indecent photographs of children, relating to all three categories of seriousness.

Prosecutor Neil Jones told the court the victims shown in the images are aged between "one year and 16 years".

Judge Julie Clemitson told Storrie: "Each image depicts a real child suffering real sexual abuse.

"The harm that is caused by sexual abuse is difficult to quantify, it can be lifelong, it can cause the most terrible psychological scars upon the children who have to live with it for the entirety of their lives.

"It affects their education, their mental health, ongoing relationships, every aspect of their lives."

Judge Clemitson said when sexual abuse is recorded to be viewed online then the harm to the victims is even more severe.

The judge said Storrie, who has never been in trouble before, had a "respectable and decent job and a respectable and decent family life" before the offences and has a prospect of rehabilitation.

Storrie was sentenced to eight months, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements.

He was ordered to sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.

Sophie Allinson-Howells, defending, said Storrie has already sought assistance, paid for counselling and his risk of future offending is "extremely low".