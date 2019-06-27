Residents get chance to highlight neighbourhood problems in Hendon
Hendon residents have been given the chance to have their say on social problems in their neighbourhood.
A community drop-in session at the Salvation Army centre in Cairo Street brought together representatives from Sunderland City Council, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Northumbria Police and Gentoo.
Residents were invited to raise concerns over issues such as fly-tipping, empty homes, antti-social behaviour, waste in yards and gardens and poor housing conditions.
The city council-organised meeting was part of a campaign to improve the area which was launched at the beginning of June.
Coun Amy Wilson, Sunderland City Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: "This is part of a drive to work with residents to tackle anti-social behaviour, crime and poor housing conditions in private rented properties in Hendon.
"We want residents to tell us about the issues that are important to them so we can work with the community and with partners to improve the area and make it a safer and cleaner neighbourhood.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
"This is something we can only do by all working together to tackle local issues to make the area better for everyone who lives here. Work is focusing around the long streets in Hendon.
In its first two weeks alone this targeted work has already seen fixed penalty notices issued for waste transportation offences and fly-tipping; nine community protection warnings issued for mis-presentation of waste and waste in gardens/yards and five Formal Notices for mis-presentation of waste, insecure empty properties and pest control.
Seventy-seven landlords/owners of empty properties have contacted to look at how they can be brought back into use. Gentoo’s Michelle Meldrum added: “It’s really important that we work together as a community to tackle these issues.
“I urge anyone who lives in Hendon to give us their views on how we can make the neighbourhood a safer and cleaner place to live for everyone.”
Reports can be made anonymously on the followng numbers and information will be treated in the strictest confidence. • Sunderland City Council - 520 5550 or online at www.sunderland.gov.uk/report-it • Northumbria Police - 101 • Gentoo – 525 5001 • Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue Service – 444 1500