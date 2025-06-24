Report reveals shocking rise in sex crimes at region's train stations

A new reports has shown a shocking rise in sex crimes taking place at the region’s train stations.

Figures obtained by a freedom of information request showed that between 2022 and 2024 there was a 62.5% increase in sex offences at train stations in the Northumbria Police catchment area.

British Transport Police's Detective Chief Inspector Nia Mellor said tackling sexual offences is ‘our top priority’.

In 2022 there were 16 sex crimes recorded at train stations within the catchment of Northumbria Police which had risen to 26 in 2024.

There has also been a rise in sex offences at train stations nationally.

The British Transport Police’s (BTP) 2024 annual report showed in 2024 there were 2,475 recorded sexual offences against women on railways compared to 2,246 the previous year (2023).

A survey of 2,000 people commissioned by the BTP last year (2024) also found that over a third of women had been a victim of sexual harassment or sexual offending on their commute to work.

Despite this, a large number of women do not report their experiences, as many people feel scared or believe that their experience won’t be taken seriously.

BTP Detective Chief Inspector Nia Mellor said: "Tackling sexual offences is our top priority at British Transport Police, and we take every report of sexual harassment or violence extremely seriously.

"We know that these crimes commonly go underreported, which is why we relentlessly campaign to encourage witnesses and victims to report these offences to us. With this, we expect the number of reports to continue to rise.

“We view this increase as a positive sign that our efforts are paying off, and that women and girls are feeling more confident to report all forms of sexual harassment and violence on the rail network to us.

"We are working tirelessly to stamp out this unacceptable behaviour. We have patrols of uniformed and specially trained plain clothes officers across the railway day and night to catch offenders and reassure passengers as they travel, along with access to over 150,000 cameras across the railway network, which can provide us with clear, high-quality images.

"Each report we receive provides us with valuable information which we can use to build a picture of an offender. Often it allows us to notice a pattern of offending behaviour so we can take action.

“If you experience or witness sexual harassment or a sexual offence on the railway, we urge you to report it to us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040. In an emergency, always dial 999."

Crime on the transport rail network hit a record high last year, with almost 80,000 offences recorded by the BTP.

A spokesperson for the RMT union said: “These statistics are utterly shocking and show the unacceptable levels of violence that passengers and our members face. We believe more staffing is essential to a safer railway.”

