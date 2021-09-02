Repeated vandalism at Sunderland subway is ‘costing thousands’
A subway has been struck by spray painting vandals, just days after it had been restored by Sunderland City Council.
The subway provides a pedestrian underpass beneath Durham Road, close to the city centre. It runs under the dual carriageway between Victoria Court and University Metro station.
It has been repeatedly targeted by yobs at a cost of thousands of pounds to Sunderland’s council tax payers. Previous graffiti had only been covered over with cream coloured paint a matter of days earlier.
However, the vandals returned some time before the Bank Holiday Monday of August 30, ruining every wall. Nearby residents and regular commuters are fed up.
Cllr Claire Rowntree, deputy leader of Sunderland City Council and cabinet member for Environment and Transport, said: “Last year, more than £7,000 of repairs were completed to this subway after it was damaged by fire.
“These works included closing off the subway and blasting off all the existing paint coatings back to sound concrete and fully repainting the structure.
“As with any subway in the city, graffiti is painted over after it is reported or following inspection surveys.
“A review of the city’s underpasses is underway and we are assessing their condition and use, as well as reported incidents of crime and damage. This review will then allow us to plan further improvements or potential closures.
“It is disappointing to hear that vandals have targeted this subway and we would ask any residents who witness this kind of anti-social and criminal behaviour to report it via www.sunderland.gov.uk/report-asb.”