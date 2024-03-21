Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A life-saving charity has been left facing a bill for hundreds of pounds after a second defibrillator case was broken into.

The Sunderland-based Red Sky Foundation installs the life-saving machines across the city and further afield - including one on an outside wall at the Oak Tree Farm pub in Doxford Park

But in the early hours of Saturday, the box holding the locker was broken into and the door removed and stolen.

Red Sky Foundation founder Sergio Petrucci with assistant pub manager Emma Beck

It is the second time the door of one of the charity's defibrillator cases has been stolen in the vicinity - the door of the case at East Herrington was stolen n October.

Red Sky Foundation founder Sergio Petrucci said the thief has clearly known what he was doing and had been equipped for the job: "The case has got security bolts - you would need specialist machinery or instruments to be able to take them off.

"I am at a loss as to why the doors have been taken from the cabinets. There is only a combination lock on them."

It would cost around £300 to repair the damage, said Sergio.

Each machine the charity installs is looked after by a designated guardian, who routinely checks the defibrillator is charging and is able to change the machine's pads in the event it is used.

Oak Tree Farm assistant manager Emma Beck is the appointed guardian for the pub's equipment.

"I was really, really pleased to be asked," she said.

"We are in the middle of a lot of residential areas, so this is a good location for a defibrillator and I think it is a really good thing we are doing by providing one.

"I could not believe it when I heard what had happened. I don't understand why someone would do that and I was amazed to hear it had happened before."

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed an investigation was under way: "We are investigating a report of a theft which occurred on Friday, March 15, from a premises on Camberwell Way in Sunderland.

"It was reported that a defibrillator door was stolen from outside of the premises.