Recruitment drive sees extra police taken on

Northumbria Police numbers increase

Home Office figures show that there were 3,557 police officers in Northumbria Police in December – an increase of 162 (4.8%) on the 3,395 a year before.

The Home Office launched the police uplift programme in April 2020 with the aim of recruiting 20,000 new police officers nationally by March 2023.

This would require a 15.6% rise in police officers in England and Wales and, by December, 11,505 had been recruited – a 9% increase.

The majority (11,048) were hired through the uplift programme.

In Northumbria, the number of officers has risen by 13.7% to 428 since 2020 – with 369 recruited through the Home Office initiative.

The increases follows dwindling police officer numbers between 2009 and 2017 – when officer number fell from almost 145,000 to just over 120,000.

Che Donald, national vice-chairman of the Police Federation, said: "The current uplift programme to recruit 20,000 additional officers – which is now only halfway there – doesn’t go far enough, as it simply replaces the number of police officers lost during the years of austerity.

"Not only do we have a population which has grown by four million in the last decade, but the level of crime has increased and become far more complex.”