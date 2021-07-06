RECAP updates from court from second day of Billy Charlton's indecent image trial at Newcastle Crown Court

The case centres around a WhatsApp message containing the image which was forwarded from Charlton’s phone to a distribution list.

Charlton must prove to the court he did not see the image he forwarded on, the jury was told on Monday.

Prosecuting Mr West told the jury it has been agreed that the file was indecent and that it had been forwarded but Charlton’s case is that he was not aware of what it had contained.

He said: “Legally, he must prove ‘that he himself had not seen the photograph and did not know, nor have any reason to suspect, it to be indecent’.