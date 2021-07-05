Charlton’s defence solicitor Christopher Rose, is questioning Northumbria Police digital investigator Danial Huxter.

The police officer has said it would have been impossible to forward the video clip without downloading it - but it would have been possible to do so without opening it.

He said: "I can't say that it was opened.”

Mr Rose asked "So we know it was downloaded, we don’t know if it was opened?"

Mr Huxter replied: "Yes."

The digital investigator confirmed there had been more than 100,000 messages found on Charlton’s phone, many of which contained still image or video.