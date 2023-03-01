News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Reading fan punched fellow supporter in the mouth after Sunderland match at Stadium of Light

A Reading football fan has avoided a match-day ban after punching a fellow supporter during a confrontation at the Stadium of Light.

By Gareth Crickmer
2 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 11:34am

Ian Taylor, 56, whacked the fellow Reading fan, who had reacted angrily to their team conceding a late losing goal in the clubs' Championship game on Saturday, February 11.

Season ticket holder Taylor, of Bramshaw Road, Reading, watched concerned as his victim booted a bin in fury close to where he was standing with his son.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Taylor verbally challenged the man over his antics – and attacked him minutes later as they left the ground after the final whistle, fearing his boy was in danger.

The Stadium of Light. Picture c/o PA.
The Stadium of Light. Picture c/o PA.
The Stadium of Light. Picture c/o PA.
Most Popular

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he was fined £150 for an attack he admitted and was ordered to pay his victim £100 compensation.

But a judge refused an application by prosecutors for Taylor to be banned from watching his beloved team, saying his assault was not football related.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prosecutor Niamh Reading said: “The man was leaving the Stadium of Light, he was at the turnstiles.

“A male identified as the defendant punched him to the side of the head. He thought he was having a go at his son.

“He was challenged by the man and was punched again. The defendant was subsequently arrested.

“When questioned, he said, ‘I hit him to protect my son’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He said he had had an argument inside the ground.

“He said his victim had kicked a bin and had sworn at his son. The defendant got into an altercation which spilled outside the ground.”

Taylor, who is of good character, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating.

Angus Westgarth, defending, said: “As he was leaving the ground, a fellow Reading fan, the complainant, kicked a bin across the concourse, right in front of him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Mr Taylor told him there was no need for that. The fan squared up to his son. He doesn’t accept that he hit him at that point.

“As he was walking out of the stadium, that same person turned towards him and said, ‘You’re following me’.

“He said he wasn’t and was going to the Metro station.

"He feels the man squared up to him. His son has medical issues. He punched him in the mouth, once.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

District Judge Paul Currer accepted Taylor had been concerned for his son’s safety and his attack was not linked to the match.

He said the imposition of a football banning order against Taylor was not necessary.

Taylor must also pay £85 court costs.