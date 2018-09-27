Rape victim became hooked on drugs after attacker gave her free MDMA, trial told

A woman became a regular drug user after she was raped by a dealer who gave her free MDMA in a city hotel room, jurors have heard.

The alleged victim, who cannot be named, said she had sex with university student Omar Sharif at a Travelodge in Sunderland, while "off her face" on what he had given her.

Clockwise from top left: Milagros Sanchez, Georgi Karaboykov, Luke Richardson and Amer Sharif.

She said she "hid her face" during the ordeal and left the building straight after.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman told detectives she would never have consented to what happened in the room if she had not taken the MDMA.

The victim was asked if she thought Sharif supplied her with the free MDMA so she would be vulnerable and he would be able to have sex with her and she replied: "Yes, now."

The woman also told police she had never taken MDMA before Sharif gave her it in the hotel, but started taking it after that night.

Sharif's victim added that he would sell and give her drugs for free after the attack.

Sharif, 23, denies raping the woman in the hotel and attacking her again at his home on a later date.

Prosecutors claim Sharif carried out his own sex attacks on victims but also arranged for vulnerable women to be available as "entertainment" at parties, for men who were clients of his drugs business.



The court heard that one woman was given free drugs at a party, held at 25-year-old Milagros Sanchez's rented flat on Sunderland's Chester Road, before being raped by two men when she was "wiped out".

Prosecutors claim the men were Luke Richardson, 21, and Georgi Karaboykov, 35. Both say the victim consented to sexual activity with them.

Sharif, of Brunton Terrace. Sunderland, is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a student accommodation in Sunderland after plying her with so much MDMA that she was "out of it", and raping another victim at a house she was looking after.

He is further accused of repeated rape offences on another woman, in his car, after driving her to a deserted seafront area in Seaham.



'Lies, lies, lies'

The charges Sharif faces, and denies, now include an offence of perjury in relation to alleged "lies" he told at a previous trial, which did not reach a conclusion.

This relates to an account he gave about the downward sprial of his life after cradling murdered Tipu Sultan, who was his uncle, after he was shot dead in 2015.

Prosecutors say he made up a story to gain sympathy from the previous jury and "wriggle out" of the serious allegations he faced.

The accused and the charges they face

In total, Sharif denies sexual assault, four drugs supply offences and six charges of rape against three alleged victims, three offences of perverting the course of justice, one of attempting an offence under the proceeds of crime act and one of perjury.

Richardson, of Ponden Hill, Sunderland, and Karaboykov, of Horatio Street, Sunderland, both deny one offence sexual assault and one of rape, all on the same woman.

Sanchez, of Chester Road, Sunderland, denies facilitating sexual exploitation.

Sharif's brother Amer Sharif, 20, of Brunton Terrace, Sunderland, denies an offence of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The trial continues.