1. Colin Wright

Wright, 61, formerly of Sunderland but now of Shields Road, Byker, Newcastle, denied 11 offences of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual activity with a child, sexual assault, attempted rape, supplying a class B drug and attempting to pay for sexual services of a child in relation to three schoolgirls but was convicted by a jury and jailed for 16 years with an extended licence period of four years

Photo: NOP