Here are 17 people jailed during the month for offences committed in and around Sunderland.
1. Colin Wright
Wright, 61, formerly of Sunderland but now of Shields Road, Byker, Newcastle, denied 11 offences of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual activity with a child, sexual assault, attempted rape, supplying a class B drug and attempting to pay for sexual services of a child in relation to three schoolgirls but was convicted by a jury and jailed for 16 years with an extended licence period of four years
Photo: NOP
2. Stephen Marriner
Marriner, 30, of Aldenham Tower Lakeside Village Sunderland, admitted unlawful wounding and was jailed for 22 months
Photo: NOP
3. Indrit Stuparu
Stuparu, 27, of no fixed address, admitted producing cannabis and was jailed for 13 months
Photo: NOP
4. Tina Williamson
Williamson, 28, of Eighth Street, Blackhall Colliery, was jailed for 38 months at Teesside Crown Court after admitting attempting to pervert the course of justice
Photo: NOP