An oil firm worker refused to be breath tested for booze after crashing his Range Rover in Washington, telling a witness, “I’m getting done anyway.”

Terrence Farrow, 47, smashed into another car on a roundabout close to his home in Burghley Close, Teal Farm, after drinking up to three pints.

The mechanic fled in shock to his abode, where he sank two bottles of Stella Artois lager – then returned to the accident scene, a court heard.

Farrow then struggled with police when they applied handcuffs too tight for his liking, sparking a bad memory of another incident.

His solicitor claimed the extra alcohol consumed post-accident had made Farrow appear more drunk to police than he had been while driving – and he may have passed being breathalysed.

But magistrates in South Tyneside said they believed he had shown a “high level of impairment” – and handed him a suspended prison term.

Prosecutor Paige Sparks said: “Police on mobile patrol attended following a report of a road traffic accident.

“A black Range Rover was on the wrong side of the road, and it appeared to have collided with an oncoming vehicle.

“The driver of the Range Rover disappeared but came back and appeared to be drunk.

“He told police he had been driving the vehicle and home and had returned with alcohol. He had glazed eyes and slurred speech.

“This was high culpability and a deliberate failure. He told a witness, ‘I’m getting done anyway’. The accident suggests a high level of impairment.”

Farrow, whose sole previous conviction was for drink driving in 2001, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample for analysis.

Sandra Fife, defending, admitted Farrow had “made an error of judgement” in not complying with the police’s breath test request.

Mrs Fife said his apparent level of impairment had been exacerbated by his drinking the Stella.

She added: “It’s an even bigger error to have not provided because he may not have been over the limit.

“He went out for food and, following the accident, he went back home and consumed two bottles of Stella.”

Magistrates jailed Farrow, who works in Libya, for eight weeks, suspended for a year, and banned him from driving for 32 months.

He must pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 court cost